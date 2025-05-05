Minister Motshekga outlines SANDF troops' withdrawal from Congo

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga also paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives, sharing the nation’s gratitude and honouring their memory. Image: Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspapers

The phased withdrawal of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been announced by Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Angie Motshekga. This signals a new chapter in regional peacekeeping efforts under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mandate. During a media briefing held at the Government Communications Information Service (GCIS) on Sunday, Motshekga said the decision followed extensive diplomatic engagements and notable progress in stabilising the eastern DRC, particularly around Goma and the surrounding territories of Sake. The announcement also comes after the recent SAMIDRC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare on March 13, concluding with a consensus to gradually withdraw peacekeeping forces to allow political and diplomatic processes to take root and resolve ongoing security challenges.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga announced the phased withdrawal of SANDF troops from the DRC. Image: Supplied

The eastern DRC has long been a volatile region, plagued by clashes between government forces and various rebel groups, most notably the M23 movement. Backed by neighbouring Rwanda and with alleged support from other regional actors, M23 has been accused of destabilising the region through armed conflict, including alleged attacks on civilian populations and military installations. In recent years, the conflict escalated, leading to significant humanitarian crises and regional insecurity. The SANDF and troops from Tanzania and Malawi were deployed as part of the SADC-led peacekeeping mission to support the DRC government in stabilising the eastern provinces, particularly around Goma. This city has often been at the frontline of clashes.

“The peace agreement is a crucial step forward,” said Motshekga. “It demonstrates the collective will of regional stakeholders to pursue peaceful resolution rather than prolonged military engagement.”

She said the decision to withdraw SANDF troops is based on a careful assessment that the region’s security environment has improved sufficiently to allow for a transition. She said the phased withdrawal will ensure that logistical support continues and personnel and equipment safety is maintained throughout the process. “Our troops have served with distinction and professionalism,” Motshekga said. “We are grateful for their sacrifice and dedication, which have been instrumental in creating the conditions for peace.”