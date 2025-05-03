Professor Deresh Ramjugernath Image: Stefan Els

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, 52, has officially assumed office as the new Rector and Vice-Chancellor of Stellenbosch University (SU), setting out an ambitious vision to position the institution among the top 100 universities in the world. He was inaugurated on 1 April, where he shared his vision and called for renewed ambition, academic excellence and collaborative leadership. He succeeded Professor Wim de Villiers, who completed two terms at the helm. Under De Villiers, SU consolidated its status as a leading research-intensive university. Ramjugernath now takes over with a focus on moving the institution from “good to great” — not only on the continent, but on the global stage.

An accomplished chemical engineer, Ramjugernath brings both academic distinction and executive experience. He became the youngest full professor in his field in Africa at the age of 31 and is internationally recognised for his work in chemical thermodynamics and separation technology. With more than 350 peer-reviewed publications and over 130 master’s and doctoral graduates under his supervision, his scholarly credentials are matched by a deep commitment to academic leadership. He previously served as SU’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching, and held senior executive roles at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. “We are already globally recognised, but there are bolder things we can do,” he said. Central to his vision is academic renewal, embracing interdisciplinary collaboration and digital transformation. “Artificial intelligence and hybrid learning aren’t optional enhancements — they are essential tools for the future of education.”

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath took over from Professor Wim De Villiers Image: Stefan Els

He also emphasised a student-centred approach to learning, highlighting the importance of creating an inclusive environment that supports student success and employability. “A university must empower, not just educate,” he noted, adding that access to academic, psychological, and professional resources should be available to all students, regardless of background. Ramjugernath’s leadership philosophy is anchored in service, teamwork and inclusivity. “We can only be great if we move forward together,” he said, encouraging a culture that breaks down silos and promotes collaboration across disciplines to address society’s most pressing challenges.